Walk with Mather Hospital for the fight against breast cancer on May 19

1 of 3

Join Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson for the annual Northwell Health Walk at Port Jefferson to support the Fortunato Breast Health Center on Sunday, May 19

Presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Walk brings together family, friends and team members for a five-mile walk through the scenic villages of Port Jefferson and Belle Terre. The day includes music, raffles, photo props, a walker warm up session, and our popular Pink Your Pooch contest for the best “pinked” pup!

Sponsored by New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and CSDNET, the Northwell Health Walk at Port Jefferson benefits the Fortunato Breast Health Center and serves to raise awareness of the need for regular breast cancer screenings starting at age 40. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. It accounts for about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new female cancers each year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2024 about 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and about 42,250 women will die from breast cancer.

Walk for a family member or friend fighting breast cancer, a breast cancer survivor, or in memory of someone whose life was cut short by this disease. Helpto raise funds for the Walk and collect Walk Fundraising Rewards! Participants can begin earning rewards by raising just $100! All rewards will be waiting for you at the Walk. Form a team with family, friends, or co-workers, join a team or walk as an individual, or sponsor a team or walker. Sign up for the Northwell Health Walk at Port Jefferson at Port Jefferson and we’ll see you on May 19!

Registration opens at 8 a.m and the Walk steps-off at 10 a.m. For more information or to register in advance, visit www.northwellhealthwalk.com.