Wolfie wins SUNY Mascot Madness for second straight year

The Stony Brook University community stepped up in a big way this week, as Seawolves near and far cast their ballots and voted their favorite mascot, Wolfie, as the SUNY Mascot Madness champion for the second consecutive year.

In a race where every single vote counted, Wolfie edged out Oakie the Acorn of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry by just 33 votes, with 50.04 percent of the vote to Oakie’s 49.96 percent — a margin of just four-hundredths of a point.

Here’s how the voting broke down:

Poll votes:

Wolfie = 23,200

Oakie = 23,167

Bonus votes (Twitter and Instagram):

Oakie = 989

Wolfie = 2,260

Total votes:

Wolfie = 25,460

Oakie = 24,156

Mascot Madness is the annual competition that brings SUNY mascots together in a competition to find out who the fans feel is the best in all of New York.

Now in its 10th year, the tournament continues to grow in its size and reach. As is customary, and similar to the annual NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Mascot Madness is broken down into five rounds.

Follow all the action and show your support for Wolfie using #wolfie and #MascotMadness on social media.