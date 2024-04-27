Skywalker Saga May the 4th marathon heads to Holtsville for Star Wars Day

Fans are Invited to Watch All Nine “Star Wars” Movies on the Big Screen on “Star Wars Day” beginning at 8:00 p.m. on May 3 until 6:45 p.m. on May 4

Showcase Cinemas has announced that Island 16: Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, will be one of only 14 theaters nationwide, and the only location on Long Island, to host the exclusive “The Skywalker Saga May the 4thMarathon” taking place on May 3 and 4. Scheduled over “Star Wars Day” (May the 4th), Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to view all nine films from the Star Wars saga together on the big screen during a 23-hour time period, including a special look at the upcoming Disney+ series “The Acolyte.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced at $60 for the general public and $55 for Starpass loyalty program members. Tickets can be purchased via the Showcase Cinemas website at this link. Tickets include all nine movies and exclusive commemorative items including a limited-edition collectible print and a keepsake marathon badge. Marathon guests will also receive a 25 percent discount on food and beverage purchases (excluding alcohol), including on items featured on the special Star Wars-themed menu.

“The Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon” begins with “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” at 8 p.m. on May 3 and concludes with “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker,” ending at 6:45 p.m. on May 4. Short breaks will be offered in between films for guests to freshen up and purchase food.

“What better way to celebrate May the 4th this year than to watch all of the ‘Star Wars’ films on the big screen back-to-back?” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. “This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Star Wars fans to celebrate the day in a big way, and we couldn’t be more excited to help them create special memories. It’s going to be an incredible event!”

In addition to Island 16: Cinema de Lux, Showcase Cinemas is also hosting the marathon in two sold-out auditoriums at Showcase Cinema de Lux at Legacy Place in Dedham, Mass. on the same date.

For more information on the “The Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon” on Long Island, please visit this link.