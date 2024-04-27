Selden man arrested for abandoning two dogs at state park on March 5

In response to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office request for the public’s help to identify the owner of two small dogs that had been intentionally abandoned in Sunken Meadow State Park in March, the Suffolk County Police Department received a tip that led to the arrest of Roger Guzman-Gomez, 43, of Selden on April 18. Guzman-Gomez is due to be arraigned in Suffolk County First District Court on May 8. Both Thelma and Louise have since been adopted. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jack Nicholas of the Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST).

Below is the original press release:

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the Suffolk County Police Department, and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the individual(s) wanted in connection to the abandonment of two small dogs in Kings Park.

On March 5, at approximately 12:10 p.m., an unknown subject driving a tan or gold SUV was seen pushing two small white dogs out of the subject’s car, releasing them into Sunken Meadow State Park, and then fleeing. The two dogs were subsequently located and brought to the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter covered in ticks. The dogs were not microchipped and had no other identifying information.

The Town of Smithtown renamed the dogs “Thelma” and “Louise.” They are both mixed breed dogs. Thelma, who has since been adopted, is estimated to be four years old. Louise is estimated to be two years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477. Crime Stoppers has pledged a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that results in an arrest. The public can also provide information directly to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office at: https://suffolkcountyny.gov/da/Contact-Us/Report-Animal-Abuse-Neglect-or-Illegal-Possession- of-an-Exotic-or-Dangerous-Animal

If you are interested in adopting Louise, please submit an online adoption application to the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter at https://www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com/.