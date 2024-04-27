Home Police & Fire Four people arrested for selling tobacco and vape products to minors in...
Four people arrested for selling tobacco and vape products to minors in Mastic and Shirley
Suffolk County Police arrested four people on April 25 for allegedly selling tobacco and vape products to people under the age of 21 during compliance checks at multiple businesses in Mastic and Shirley.
In response to community complaints, Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers, with assistance from the Suffolk County Department of Health Tobacco Enforcement Unit, checked nine locations for age compliance related to sales of vape and tobacco products.
The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:
- Supansa Hancock, 31, of Centereach, employed at Royal Grocery and Deli, located at 600 Montauk Highway in Shirley.
- Abdul Wajid, 22, of Brooklyn, employed at Evergreen Mart, located at 1495 Montauk Highway in Mastic.
- Lyanna White, 21, of Port Jefferson Station, employed at Shirley Smoke and Cigars, located at 429 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley.
- Okan Dugan, 48, of Medford, employed at Ocean Gas, located at 980 Montauk Highway in Shirley. More than 3,000 illegal vape products were seized from Ocean Gas.All four were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.