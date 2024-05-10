Huntington massage parlor raided, two arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested two women during a raid at a Huntington massage parlor on May 9.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and the Town of Huntington’s Code Enforcement conducted an investigation at a massage parlor located at 124 E. Main Street, Suite 16 at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Two women were arrested. HaiBin Su, 40, of Flushing, and XiRong Liu, 54, of Flushing were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement issued several violations.

Both women were issued Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.