Man arrested after stabbing at Huntington Station deli

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on May 12 for allegedly stabbing and seriously injuring another man in

Huntington Station.

Two men were engaged in a verbal dispute inside Las Lajas Deli, located at 156 Depot Road, when one of the men stabbed the other in the neck, chest, and abdomen at approximately 10 p.m. Second Precinct officers arrived at the scene and arrested Adelcy Almendarez for the stabbing. The 40-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Second Squad detectives charged Almendarez, 50, of Huntington Station with alleged Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.