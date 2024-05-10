Wallet stolen at Sam’s Club in Medford, credit cards used

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole a wallet from a purse at a store in Medford and then used the stolen credit cards in Selden the same day.

A man allegedly took a wallet out of a woman’s purse at Sam’s Club, located at 2950 Horseblock Road, Medford on May 4 at approximately 1 p.m. The man and a woman then used the stolen credit cards, a short time later at Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza, Selden. They fled in what appears to be a white Chrysler 300.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.