Man in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive from pool in West Hills

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating after a Huntington Station man was pulled unresponsive from a residential swimming pool in West Hills on May 19.

Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at 367 West Hills Road after a 45-year-old man and acquaintance of the homeowner was found unresponsive in the swimming pool at approximately 2 p.m. A resident of the home began CPR until first responders arrived. The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via ambulance to Huntington Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.