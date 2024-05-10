Two people arrested for selling flavored vape products to minors in Middle Island

Suffolk County Police arrested two people for allegedly selling tobacco & vape products to people under the age of 21 during compliance checks at multiple businesses in Middle Island on May 9.

As part of the Suffolk County Police ‘Operation Smoke Out,’ Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers, with assistance from the Suffolk County Department of Health Tobacco Enforcement Unit, checked seven locations for age compliance related to sales of vape and tobacco products. Violations were found at two.

The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:

• Aaditya Patel, 27, of Middle Island, employed at Jala Cards & Gift Inc., located at 1235 Middle

Country Road, Middle Island.

• Shamas Din, 39, of Coram, employed at Barcode Smoke & Hookha, located at 835 Middle Country

Road, Middle Island.

More than 350 illegal vape products were seized from Jala Cards & Gift Inc. More than 940 illegal vape products were seized from Barcode Smoke & Hookha. The two arrestees were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.