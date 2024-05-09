Letters to the Editor: May 9, 2024

At SBU’s Staller Center on protest night

Last Wednesday evening, May 1, my wife and I, along with our teenage grandson, went to the campus of Stony Brook University to enjoy a wonderful concert given by the Stony Brook Wind Ensemble of the Department of Music.

Imagine our surprise, as we walked to the front door of the Staller Center and found the adjacent grassy area to be hosting a large group of pro-Palestine protesters. We had no problem telling who they were, because they were echoing chants provided by a person wielding a megaphone, most were wearing masks, the grass was covered with small tents and sheets of blue plastic, and many were holding poles flying the flags of Palestine. There were also quite a few signs and posters, carrying messages such as “From the River to the Sea,” “Globalize the Intifada” and “By Any Means Necessary.” We found the whole operation to be interesting and educational, and we approached the assemblage to observe and take pictures with our cellphone cameras. If we had any thoughts that we might be welcome, these were quickly dispelled by a young lady in the group who told us where to go (not to the Staller Center), and provided visible reinforcement by flipping us the bird, which we dutifully recorded on my grandson’s camera.

The concert featured around 65 wonderfully talented musicians, all of them students at the university, one of whom happens to be another grandson — and we enjoyed it immensely. The concert ended around 9:30 p.m., and we went outside to find the protesters still in place, practicing their chants and carrying their Palestine flags. By this time, however, they had been joined by two dozen or so uniformed members of the New York State Police, who were standing in a group and watching them.

Everything appeared to be under control, so my grandson and I went over to the officers and started a conversation with one of them, who happened to be a sergeant. He was very pleasant and accommodating, told us who they were and why they were there, and seemed to really enjoy talking with my grandson, who is a big fan of the police. The sergeant told us that there was a deadline of 11 p.m., and the protesters would be vacating around then. That was a little late for us, since the next day was a school day, so we wished them luck and went home.

The next day, we tuned in to News 12, and we learned that the protesters were indeed gone, with 29 of them having been arrested. I was thinking about revisiting the grassy area, to see if the protesters have returned, like the swallows in Capistrano. If they have, I was thinking of giving them a few tubes of Super Glue, so that they could glue themselves together, as other protesters have found helpful. This would present a more challenging dilemma for the police officers, but I think they could figure it out.

George Altemose

Setauket