Suffolk D.A.: Medford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

Nathaniel Howell Pleaded Guilty in April and Has 7 Prior Felony Convictions

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 9 that Nathaniel Howell, 40, of Medford, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree for possessing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl with intent to distribute out of his Medford home.

“This defendant was brazen enough to continue peddling these poisons while on parole for a prior cocaine and illegal weapon offenses,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Our parole system is clearly broken as it no longer allows parole officers to effectively monitor parolees, however, with this guilty plea and sentence, my office has removed a significant threat from our community, which makes us all safer.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, in November 2023, the District Attorney’s Fentanyl Task Force launched an investigation and found that Howell was selling cocaine and fentanyl out of his home on Wilson Avenue in Medford.