FEMA denies aid to Stony Brook, state and local officials fight back

By Lynn Hallarman

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied requests from Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Nov. 14 to provide funding assistance for Suffolk County homeowners impacted by the severe flooding this past August.

Hochul requested disaster assistance from FEMA’s Public and Individual Assistance programs for Suffolk County in September in the wake of a relentless six-hour downpour in the early hours of Aug. 19.

Floodwaters from almost 11 inches of rain destroyed roads and damaged numerous residences and businesses across the North Shore of Suffolk County. Multiple swift water rescues occurred in the Town of Brookhaven, and flooding caused a breach of the Mill Pond Dam in Stony Brook Village causing six families to be displaced.

“Over 2,000 residents and business owners experienced flood damage in some capacity, and Stony Brook University had to relocate and/or shelter hundreds of students,” according to the statement released by the governor’s office shortly after the storm.

President Joe Biden (D), in October, approved a major disaster declaration for New York State for recovery efforts. The federal funding supports emergency work and repair by local governments and eligible private nonprofit organizations.

However, this aid funding does not include flood damage repair for individual households.

The November FEMA declaration denied Hochul’s request for aid to homeowners.

“It was determined that the damage was not of severity and magnitude to warrant a Federal Declaration for Individual Assistance,” said a statement from FEMA.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY1) sent a letter to the governor on Nov. 20 urging her to appeal the decision to deny Individual Assistance to Suffolk County residents.

“Suffolk County families devastated by the August 18 flooding, cannot be left to shoulder the burden alone,” he said in the letter.

“While the federal denial [for individual homeowners] was disappointing, we plan to appeal and will continue fighting to ensure storm-impacted residents have access to recovery resources,” said Gordon Tepper, Long Island press secretary for Hochul, in an email statement to TBR.

A local flood ordeal

Kellie Coppi, an East Setauket homeowner, describes a harrowing ordeal when her basement was rapidly flooded with six feet of stormwater the night of the storm. As she tried to soak up the water with towels, a sudden surge trapped her, her father and her dog in the basement. If not for her husband breaking down the basement door, they might have drowned.

Coppi’s father, who lives with her and her family, is recovering from recent cancer chemotherapy. In the flood, he lost his life-long belongings stored in the basement.

“Everything in the entire finished basement had to go, and everything from my deceased mother, who passed away right before the flood,” she said.

Coppi thought she would receive funding aid after FEMA officials made a visit to her house, but she has yet to hear back from them.

“I thought that was a really good sign, because it was a whole team with jackets and everything, wow!” she said. She added, “They took pictures and checked the property. It seemed totally legit and that something was going to happen,” she said to TBR News Media.

As a backup, Coppi applied for a $ 50,000 grant to the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Agency’s Resilient & Ready Home Repair Program available to affected homeowners.

“But that’s been even more challenging than FEMA,” she said. “They asked for every document under the sun.”

Coppi made it to the second round but still has not heard any news from HCR. She does not know anyone in her community who received this funding, only those who were denied.

The application deadline was Nov. 8.

According to Shachar Roloson, assistant director of communication for HCR, “a large number of applicants are still gathering documents or working with contractors to get repair estimates” in an email to TBR.

“Over 600 applications were received on Long Island. Of those, 80 applications have been fully or conditionally approved to date,” said Roloson.

TBR spoke with Brookhaven Town District 1 Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) about his efforts to advocate for local homeowners affected by flooding damage.

After speaking with residents, Kornreich estimates that at least 30 households in the Stony Brook area alone have tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to their homes.

“There are people in our community who are suffering, and that is what I am focused on,” he said.

Hochul has 30 days to appeal FEMA’s decision.