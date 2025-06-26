Smithtown Republican primary results are in

By Sabrina Artusa

Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) secures the Republican seat for town supervisor, winning the Republican primary alongside Lynne Nowick (R) and Thomas J. McCarthy (R) for the town board seats.

Wehrheim, who has held the position since 2018, was challenged by current Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta (R) for the GOP candidacy for town supervisor. Wehrheim won 3,728 votes while Trotta had 3,059.

Former director of the Smithtown Parks, Buildings & Grounds Department, Wehrheim campaigned on restoring Smithtown parks, revitalizing the downtown areas and maintaining the town’s fiscal health. According to Nowick, 70% of Smithtown parks have already been improved.

An exuberant crowd of residents and Republican officials gathered at Napper Tandy’s Tuesday night as Wehrheim spoke, the live vote results projected on the screen behind him.

Wehrheim said he endured a “very rough campaign,” with the last weeks having been “very negative from my opponent.” He commended his team for their dedication to his campaign.

Salvatore Formica won the primary for Suffolk County legislator representing the 13th district and will run for that seat in November. He beat Frank Black by around 15%.

Having worked as chief for the Commack Fire Department and as a detective for NYPD, Formica is “excited to get back to work to keep Suffolk County safe” by supporting the police and fire departments. He went on discussing the increased demand on fire districts and the plethora of stressors, including mental health, that weigh on law enforcement.

Nowick currently holds a seat on the Smithtown council and was previously a Suffolk County legislator and a tax receiver. She said, “I want to make sure we are very rigorous in getting the downtowns revitalized” and “maintain what we are doing now with parks, beaches, golf courses, concerts and athletics.”

McCarthy said he campaigned “on the facts, the work, the job and doing the best for Smithtown.”

Nowick and McCarthy each won by around 29% of votes, beating challengers Robert Semprini and Joann Tiereny-Varello.

The winners will be included in the Nov. 4 general election.