Ward Melville Patriots celebrate a season of sports excellence

By Steven Zaitz

Undefeated seasons, long winning streaks and milestones? Check, check, and check.

Suffolk County crowns, Long Island championships, New York State supremacy and dominating dynasties? Yes, we’ve got those too.

It has been an unprecedented, exhilarating and ultra-successful fall season for the entire Ward Melville Patriot athletic program in 2024 — and the green and gold are not even close to being done.

In what stands as one of the most impressive athletic dynasties in New York State history, the Ward Melville Lady Patriot girls soccer program won its third straight New York State Championship on Nov. 17. The team traveled to SUNY Cortland and defeated upstate Arlington 1-0 in the tournament’s final match. Senior goalkeeper Kate Ronzoni made a lunging save on a penalty kick in the dying moments of regulation to preserve the win while Adriana Victoriano scored the game’s only goal in the 62nd minute. The Lady Patriots now boast a 63-game unbeaten streak and finished 2024 with a sparkling 20-0-1 record.

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams will compete in their respective State Championship tournaments after winning Long Island titles.

The boys secured their second consecutive Long Island Championship by defeating Massapequa in a five-set marathon in East Meadow on Nov. 15. They were led by senior Kyle Fagan, who earlier this fall recorded the 1,000th kill of his high school career. Now, the team heads to Albany to face upstate powers such as Penfield and Shenendehowa. After falling in the round-robin stage last year, the boys hope for a different result in 2024 bolstered by the valuable experience gained in 2023.

Fagan, who will attend Penn State next year, appreciates being part of Ward Melville’s winning tradition.

“It’s really cool being a part of a program that is so successful across the board. By being part of this program, it sets the expectation of excellence which I believe pushes its athletes and teams to work harder and do better. And so far, most teams have lived up to or exceeded these expectations,” he said.

The girls volleyball team will compete for a state title in Glens Falls this weekend against yet-to-be-determined opponents. Senior Emma Bradshaw, a Gettysburg College commit, led the team to victory over Plainview-Old Bethpage last week in Wantagh with 22 kills. The Lady Patriots dropped the first set, 22-25, but rallied to sweep the next three, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20, earning a trip upstate. They remain flawless at 20-0 this season.

The football team advanced to the county final after two playoff wins. The Patriots will take a short trip to LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University to face the William Floyd Colonials. The Colonials, talented and determined, are still smarting from a 21-20 loss to Ward Melville earlier this season. In that game, Floyd coach Paul Longo opted to go for a two-point conversion with no time left, but Ward Melville’s defense forced an incompletion, handing Floyd its only loss of the year and setting off joyous bedlam at Ward Melville stadium.

The Patriots reached the county final by defeating Longwood 14-7 last Friday, despite being dominated by the Lions in the regular season matchup 35-7. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Philbrick has been a key contributor this season, throwing 14 touchdown passes against seven interceptions. Excluding the loss to Longwood, the Patriots’ defense has held opponents to 14 points or fewer in seven of nine games this season.

While on the subject of football and game days, the cheer squad traveled to Hudson Valley Community College in Troy earlier this month and won a New York State Class A title in the Game Day Cheer competition, improving on its second-place finish in 2023. They earned the Suffolk County Championship in Game Day the previous week, outperforming local competition at Sachem North High School. Chalk up another county and state title for Patriot Nation.

The boys cross-country team also made history, capturing the Suffolk County Championship at Sunken Meadow for the first time in 51 years. Seven runners advanced to the state finals in Queensbury, just south of Lake George. Senior Jon Seyfert led the way, finishing 12th in the 5K race with a time of 15:41.70 while teammate Anthony Anatol placed 22nd with a time of 15:51.20. Andrew Senf, Matteo Ritieni, Tim Brown and Matt Fumai also represented the green and gold. Elizabeth Wright qualified on the girls’ side, finishing 45th overall in 19:13.80.

The Patriot field hockey team, a perennial powerhouse, made headlines by defeating the dynastic Northport Lady Tigers in the Suffolk semi-finals 1-0. Peyton Phillips scored the game-winning penalty stroke in the final minute, marking the first time in five years Ward Melville eliminated Northport in the playoffs. The Lady Patriots ultimately fell to Sachem East 1-0 in the county final. But they have made it to the Suffolk County finals for five consecutive years.

If you’re keeping score, that’s two state championships with two more pending, five Suffolk County championships and the football team aiming for a sixth. Add a program-wide winning percentage exceeding 90% and Ward Melville High School has firmly established itself as Long Island’s premier athletic powerhouse this fall.

“There has definitely been a buzz around the school and the community,“ said Ward Melville Athletic Director Kevin Finnerty. “We’ve been very successful over the years and many of our teams succeed year after year, but this year has been exceptional. We have great support from the community and the school district but most importantly our coaching staff. We have a very passionate and experienced coaching staff and they take a lot of pride in what they do.”

So far in 2024, Patriot Nation has countless reasons to be proud.