Kids Korner: June 26 to July 3, 2025

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on June 27 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Aquarium Celebration

In honor of National Zoo and Aquarium Month, Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold an Aquarium Celebration on June 28 with Animal Encounters at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; a Hatchery Tour at 11 a.m.; Turtle Feed & Talk at noon, Longnose Gar Feeding Demo at 2 p.m. and crafts all day. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven offers a nature program at Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai on June 28 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Children ages 3 to 6 with a parent/caregiver are invited to explore nature with story time, live animals and an activity. Free but registration required by emailing [email protected].

Mommy, Me & Monet

Celebrate St. James hosts a Mommy, Me & Monet: Garden Tees and Tiny Masterpieces art class at the St. James Cultural Center, 176 2nd St., St. James on June 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Led by artist Rhoda Angelier, children ages 4 to 6 will paint side by side with a parent/caregiver to make a garden designed one of a kind t-shirt masterpiece. $40 per child. To register, visit celebratestjames.org.

BNL Family Fun

Explore Brookhaven National Lab, Upton at a Family Fun Open House Summer Sunday on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy interactive exhibits, STEM Live! shows, demonstrations, lectures, tours and meet Spot, the robot dog. Free. Guests 18 and older must bring REAL ID-compliant identification. bnl.gov/sundays/2025/

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

‘Happy Feet’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Happy Feet on June 29 at noon. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Moana 2’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai kicks off its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Moana 2 on June 27 at dusk. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon. 631-403-4846

‘The Fantasmix’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theater with The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins! from July 11 to July 26 with a sensory friendly performance on July 13 at 11 a.m. Come help the world’s newest superheroes Lightning and Bolt as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet — and all its water! The electrifying brother-and-sister duo discovers that together, they have what it takes to save the world. Tickets are $15. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from July 19 to Aug. 24. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Follow all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com

