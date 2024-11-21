Legislator Flotteron recognizes bipartisan effort in the approval of the county’s $4 billion budget

Suffolk County Legislator and Deputy Presiding Officer Steven J. Flotteron (R-LD-11) commended his colleagues for their collaborative work in revising and approving the County Executive’s 2025 operating budget last week. Flotteron, who chaired the Operating Budget Working Group, said the changes reflect bipartisan priorities and sound fiscal planning.

The amended $4 billion budget does not alter the overall fiscal balance but adjusts spending and revenue by $8.3 million. This includes a $1 million reduction in 2024 and a $9.3 million increase in 2025 offset by higher projected revenue for both years.

“County Executive Romaine’s budget was fair and responsible,” Flotteron said. “It addressed our needs without relying on the financial gimmicks used in the past.”

Flotteron noted that previous budgets leaned on unreliable revenue sources referred to as “one-shots” and overly optimistic projections. He credited the County Executive for improving Suffolk’s financial standing which has already earned two bond rating upgrades this year. “This reflects the same approach he used in Brookhaven where he raised the town’s bond rating to triple-A,” Flotteron said.

The Legislature unanimously approved the budget changes which fixed overstated revenue, corrected understated expenses and addressed technical errors. The budget also added funding for legal aid, health facility maintenance, recreation programs, contracted agencies and legislative equipment. It included funding tied to Tax Anticipation Notes and capital projects funded by the Vanderbilt endowment.

The Legislature’s Budget Review Office adjusted revenue projections increasing the 2024 sales tax estimate and raising expected interest and earnings in 2025 to cover the net cost of these changes. The budget also distributed Hotel/Motel tax revenue to various agencies.

Flotteron highlighted the challenges of crafting a budget under tight constraints. “Staying under New York State’s 2% property tax cap is even more impressive given rising pension costs, higher health insurance and prescription drug expenses and the loss of $8 million from red light camera revenue,” he said.

He said the budget prioritizes public safety including hiring new police officers, improving cybersecurity after the 2022 ransomware attack and investing in employee recruitment and retention.

“This budget reflects our commitment to public safety, maintaining a strong workforce and supporting vital community services,” Flotteron said. “With two bond rating upgrades already this year, Suffolk County is heading in the right direction.”