Engeman Theater’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is a sweet adventure on stage

By Julianne Mosher

Oompa Loompa doopity-doo, here is another theater review for you.

The Engeman Theater’s latest production of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is as sweet as candy and will have you itching for more sugar by the end of it.

Directed by Drew Humphrey and choreographed by Mandy Modic, the show has similarities between the other Wonka films, but this is entirely its own.

We meet Willy Wonka (Cooper Grodin) who discloses to the audience that he is looking for someone to take over his candy factory. He’s going to hold a genius marketing campaign of placing five Golden Tickets in his famous Wonka bars with a grand prize of visiting the factory, while also working incognito as a candy store salesman, watching the winners revealed on television one by one.

At his store, Wonka meets Charlie Bucket (Matthew Eby), a young boy with a big imagination and very little money. Coming from poverty, he lives in a shack with his single mother (Sarah Colt), and his four grandparents (Steven Bidwell, Caroline Eby, Zoe Gillis and Howard Pinhasik) who all sleep in one bed and haven’t emerged from it in decades.

Grandpa Joe (Pinhasik), who is also Charlie’s best friend, used to work at the factory many years ago. He instilled his love for chocolate and fills the young boy’s head with stories from the good old days. But because of their lack of wealth, Charlie gets just one chocolate bar a year for his birthday.

Wonka has lived in recluse for many years after a spy tried to steal his recipes, but the campaign becomes an international hit with five children finding the tickets: Augustus Gloop (Oliver Cirelli and Elliot Torbenson), Veruca Salt (London DelVecchio and Elyana Faith Randolph), Violet Beauregarde (Briahna Gribben and Satya Mae Williams), Mike Teavee (Benjamin Corso and Luca Silva) and Charlie.

Spoiled rotten and mean to their parents, Augustus, Veruca, Violet and Mike have far different personalities from the last winner, Charlie, who lucked out finding a candy bar with his last remaining pennies after his birthday bar had no winning ticket.

The five kids and their parents, Mrs. Gloop (Caitlin Burke), Mr. Salt (James Channing), Mr. Beauregarde (Rickens Anantua) and Mrs. Teavee (Molly Samson) along with Grandpa Joe, enter the factory and witness all the magic Wonka has created over the years. Greed and the lack of listening skills from the kids, however, results in some pretty bad outcomes which are narrated by the cleverly created Oompa Loompas (small fabric marionettes attached to the dancers of the ensemble).

A more modern take on the original 1971 film and less creepy than the Tim Burton version from the early 2000s, the Engeman’s version is spectacularly done with a dynamic set, innovative props and gorgeous costumes for the kids and adults, alike. They do a great job transforming the stage into Wonka’s factory from the slums of the Bucket’s household with ease and inside the factory itself is a magical interpretation of what a candy factory ought to be.

You’ll be able to sing along to some well-known favorites like “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination,” with newer bops like “More of Him to Love” (to introduce Augustus), “When Veruca Says” (to introduce Veruca), “The Queen of Pop” (to introduce Violet) and “Little Man of Mine” (for Mike’s character). The second half of the show has the ensemble of Oompa Loompas singing farewell jingles when the kids are taken away to their individual demises.

The talent from not just the adult ensemble but the child cast is excellently done and each actor shines on stage.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, the theater has also created specialty cocktails (for the grownups) made of sweet syrups and candy while also selling Wonka chocolate bars with the chance to win a real Golden Ticket inside with various prizes including season tickets to the theater.

You’re sure to get a sugar high from this show, where dreams and chocolate collide.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory through Dec. 29. The season continues with Heartbreak Hotel from Jan. 16 to March 2 and Waitress The Musical from March 13 to April 27.

For more information or to order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

See a sneak preview of the show here.