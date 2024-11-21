Plans for vacant Gap building in the Village of Port Jefferson slowly move forward

1 of 2

By Sabrina Artusa

The closed-down Gap building in Port Jefferson was purchased in 2023, and plans for the space are starting to take shape.

The Gap store at 100 Arden Place operated for 27 years before closing in 2019, amid a wave of closures by the clothing company due to changes in demand.

A buyer purchased the property in January 2023 for $2.6 million. Although Port Jefferson residents have many ideas about what businesses would thrive in the 10,400-square-foot space, a definitive announcement has not been made by the Port Jefferson Building and Planning Department.

The buyer has not yet submitted an official application and is still in conference with the Port Jefferson Building and Planning Department over their pre-submission, sources say. The pre-submission allows them to propose their business plan informally and receive feedback before submitting a formal application.

The zoning at 100 Arden Place is C1: central commercial, which allows for a variety of retail and personal service stores.

Details have not yet been disclosed by the buyer, the Port Jefferson Building and Planning Department or the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

The potential uses of a property zoned as C1 are wide, and could include anything from a restaurant to a laundromat.

Port Jefferson Village, a destination filled with independent shops, restaurants and bars, is a tourist hotspot. Many Connecticut residents cross the Long Island Sound to enjoy its attractions. The Gap location is in a prime spot, just in front of a parking lot that is usually full on weekends.

Additionally, several apartment buildings have been built in Port Jefferson and Port Jefferson Village in recent years, providing another customer base that could potentially benefit from a new business in this location.

This story is still developing as the property owner and the Port Jefferson Building and Planning Department continue the submission process. They did not respond to our request for comment as of Nov. 20.