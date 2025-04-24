Gurwin Adult Day Care Program in Commack hosts first annual prom

Approximately 100 participants of the Gurwin Adult Day Health Program were transported back in time to their high school days for the Program’s first annual prom on April 10. The idea for the event was prompted by the Program participants, many of whom never had the opportunity to attend prom.

Designed for elderly and frail younger adults with cognitive or physical health conditions who require daytime supervision, Gurwin’s program provides a structured environment to engage in enriching activities, receive personalized care and offer socialization opportunities that help to enhance quality of life.

Program members started their pre-prom prep with professionally styled hair and makeup by the Long Island Beauty School of Hauppauge students who donated their time and talents. Next, participants selected their favorite gown or suit, courtesy of Gurwin staff and members of the local community, which were adorned with colorful corsages and boutonnieres, donated by the Flower Basket of Northport. Setting the musical backdrop were the Commack High School Jazz Messengers who played a perfect blend of modern dance music, mixed with throwback ballroom waltzes, and the Commack Grandfriends Club who partnered up with the Program participants, dancing the afternoon away. In true prom fashion, a prom king and queen were crowned by popular vote.

“We were pleased to be able to host such a magical day for our participants,” said Jeraldine Fedoriw, Chief Adult Day Health Officer of Gurwin’s award-winning Program. “This event was possible due to the generous support and donations from the Gurwin staff and the local community who helped transform our Program room into a festive prom venue where our participants re-lived fond memories, and created new ones.”

About Gurwin Adult Day Health Program:

The Gurwin Adult Day Health Program is part of the Gurwin Healthcare System, offering a compassionate and supportive environment for individuals in need of daytime health supervision. Designed for seniors and adults with chronic illnesses or disabilities, the program focuses on enhancing quality of life through medical supervision, personalized care plans and engaging activities. Participants receive tailored services, including physical therapy, socialization opportunities, and cognitive stimulation from a team of skilled professionals dedicated to meeting both the medical and emotional needs of participants. The award-winning program is located within the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, NY, and serves the surrounding communities. For more information, please visit www.gurwin.org/adult- day-health or call 631-715-2520.