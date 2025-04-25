Run to see ‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’ at Theatre Three

1 of 7

By Julianne Mosher

SomeBUNNY should go see the most perfect springtime show now playing at Port Jefferson’s Theatre Three right away. The Adventures of Peter Rabbit might be geared for kids, but audiences of all ages will smile from ear to ear by the end of the hour-long show.

Written by Jeffrey Sanzel and Brent Erlanson, the musical opened last week during Spring Break and will run through May 10. With original music by Kevin F. Story, the musical is based loosely on the beloved characters from The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter.

The show starts off in the cute and cozy cottage home of Mrs. Rabbit (Elizabeth Ladd) and her three adorable bunnies — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail (Cassidy Rose O’Brien, Julia Rose Albino and Katy Snair). There is, however, a fourth bunny, Peter (Ryan Worrell), who is a bit of a troublemaker, especially if he gets together with his cousin Benjamin Bunny (Ryan Van Nostrand).

The two boys can’t stay away from the next door farm of Mr. and Mrs. McGregor’s garden (Louisa Bikowski and Liam Marsigliano), which is full of all of their favorite veggies to eat (or steal). Soon enough, Mr. McGregor, who’s “a meanie with a temper like a bear,” spies Peter and Benjamin sneaking tastes of lettuce, cucumbers and carrots and begins to plot his revenge.

Interactive and exciting for the little ones in the crowd, there is always something to look at. For example, you may see Peter, his three sisters and their cousin run through the aisles, take a seat in the audience and even chat with you throughout the show.

Colleen Britt directs a small cast of eight, but with a large level of talent. Worrell and Van Nostrand shine in the comedic roles of Peter and Benjamin. O’Brien, Albino and Snair are great additions with their timely, goody-two-shoes one liners and, of course, Mrs. Rabbit is equally as lovable. And even though they’re the antagonists as the farmers, you’ll still have a soft spot for Bikowski and Marsigliano, too.

Plus, all of the songs and dances, with special mention to “Run Peter Run” and “Peter’s Socks,” are charming with Douglas J. Quattrock and Jeffrey Hoffman on the keyboards. The final number incorporates all of the songs in a super mega-mix extravaganza.

Costumes by Jason Allyn, from the bunnies’ spring dresses in pink, purple, green and red to their bunny ears and tails, are the carrots on the cake. And wait until you see the lighting and special effects!

Souvenir bunnies in various colors will be sold before the show and during intermission and the entire cast will be in the lobby after the show for a meet-and-greet and photos.

—————————————–

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents The Adventures of Peter Rabbit at 11 a.m. on April 26, April 27 (sensory-friendly performance), May 3 and May 10. Children’s theater continues with Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs from May 13 to June 21. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.