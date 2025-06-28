Coram man arrested after driving 130 mph on LIE

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on June 27 and impounded his vehicle in Coram after he fled from police who were initiating a traffic stop for reckless driving last week in Ronkonkoma.

Members of the Street Takeover Task Force attempted to pull over a 2004 Infinity sedan that was speeding at 130 miles per hour, without headlights on, on the Eastbound Long Island Expressway, on June 22 at approximately 11 p.m. The driver fled, taking Exit 61 southbound on Patchogue Holbrook Road. The Street Takeover Task Force located the vehicle at the driver’s residence on Sandpiper Lane in Coram last night at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The driver, Matthew Serritella, 21, was arrested for Reckless Driving and Unlawful Fleeing from Police and was issued 13 summonses. The vehicle was impounded. Serritella is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on July 17.