Smithtown Historical Society’s Easter Festival draws crowds

By Sabrina Artusa

On a warm and sunny April 19, families gathered at the Smithtown Historical Society for an Easter egg hunt, live music, crafts and a petting zoo.

Food trucks parked on the grounds and, during breaks from the scavenger hunt or racing in the mini trucks, children sat in the shade and enjoyed an ice cream. Sheep, ponies, goats and llamas received much attention from the curious children. Adults perused craft booths that vendors set up next to a small stage, where the band Perfect Strangers covered the classics.

Children in their Easter best sat next to the Easter bunny and posed for pictures. Bunny ears bobbed across the expansive grounds as children ran from one activity to the next, enjoying the fresh air and Easter festivities.

— Photos by Sabrina Artusa