Port Jefferson School District settles $16.5 million sexual abuse lawsuits

By Peter Sloniewsky

The Port Jefferson School District Board of Education met Tuesday, Nov.12 at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School to discuss finances and capital-improvement projects, resolve standing litigation and a variety of other matters.

First, the board approved a myriad of capital-improvement projects across district property. It approved a roof replacement at the Spring Street School building, which is used for BOCES programs, noting its compliance with the State Environmental Quality Review Act. It also approved flooring changes at Vandermeulen High School.

The BOE also accepted a slew of financial reports, including evaluations of its cash flow, general funds and appropriations statuses. It formally approved a budget development calendar for the 2025-2026 school year. A donation of $1,664.42 was accepted from the Vandermeulen Class of 2024 for the Aida Ramonez Scholarship Fund, created to honor an 11-year-old middle-school student who unexpectedly passed away in 2022.

Additionally, action was taken to settle outstanding litigation. With a total payout of $16.5 million, the board resolved lawsuits brought by seven people alleging sexual abuse that occurred years ago. The settlement represents one of numerous lawsuits brought against Long Island schools under the 2019 New York State Child Victims Act, which allows survivors of sexual abuse a longer time frame to file a claim for monetary damages.

According to a statement the school board will pay for the settlement using a combination of debt financing and existing reserve funds, underpinning the need to “mitigate the overall financial impact on the community.” That being said, the board noted that, “Unfortunately, we have not been able to secure any insurance coverage to date for these claims.”

The meeting also included approval for a wrestling camp hosted throughout the winter season at Vandermeulen High School, the recognition of teacher Megan O’Neill as an eligible teacher-evaluator and acceptance of recommendations from the board’s Committee on Special Education.

The next regular business meeting will be held on Dec. 10.