Middle Island man seriously injured in fire

Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are investigating a fire that seriously injured a man in

Middle Island on Nov. 20.

Seventh Precinct officers responded to 35 Monet Court on November 20 at 8:12 p.m. after a 911 caller

reported a fire at the location. An elderly man was located in the home and transported to Stony Brook

University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The victim’s identification is being withheld

pending notification of kin.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the fire to call the Arson Section at 631-852-6024.