Kings Park woman arrested for alleged animal cruelty

Detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Kings Park woman with alleged animal cruelty and abandonment charges.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA, said that its detectives charged Hanchao Zhang, 37, on misdemeanor animal cruelty alleging that she abandoned her male one year old labrador mix puppy named Cola at Sunken Meadow State Park on April 14.

New York State Park Rangers who discovered the dog after being abandoned without food, water, or shelter in a semi wooded area of the park. The dog was transported to the Smithtown Animal Shelter and is now up for adoption. Read more about Cola here.

To report animal cruelty 24/7 call 631-382-7722.