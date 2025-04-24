Port Jefferson baseball falls to Southampton 6-3

Port Jefferson baseball falls to Southampton 6-3

by -
0 116
1 of 14
Ben Amodio at 2nd base for the Royals in a home game Saturday afternoon. Photo by Bill Landon
Third baseman Sam Matvya makes the play for the Royals in a home game Saturday afternoon. Photo by Bill Landon
Conference at the mound. Photo by Bill Landon
Left fielder Chris Lotten makes the play for the Royals in a home game Saturday afternoon. Photo by Bill Landon
Evan Raymond tags the runner out at home plate for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Evan Raymond smacks a ground for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Chris Lotten rounds 2nd base for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Matt Wengatz rips one deep for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Third baseman Sam Matvya makes the play for the Royals in a home game Saturday afternoon. Photo by Bill Landon
Matt Wengatz throws from the mound for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Joey Aronica slides into 2nd base for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Joey Aronica delivers for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Michael Cormier safely on at first for the Royals in a home game against Southampton. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson short stop Derek Wonderland takes the throw to 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Fresh off a two-game winning streak, the Port Jefferson baseball team looked to make it three in a row with a home game Saturday afternoon, April 19, against the Mariners of Southampton, but another win for the Royals wasn’t in the cards. 

Port Jefferson edged Southampton by 2 runs earlier in the week and then followed it with a 2-run victory over John Glenn two days later, but the Mariners bats spoke first. 

Southampton jumped out to a 3-run lead after two innings scored again in the   fourth inning before the Royals plated one runner with two outs in the bottom of the seventh falling to their visitors 6-3 in the League VII matchup.

The Royals have a full schedule ahead with rain-delayed games earlier in the season has of them slated to play four games in as many days. 

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 162

0 254

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply