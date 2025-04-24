Port Jefferson baseball falls to Southampton 6-3

1 of 14

By Bill Landon

Fresh off a two-game winning streak, the Port Jefferson baseball team looked to make it three in a row with a home game Saturday afternoon, April 19, against the Mariners of Southampton, but another win for the Royals wasn’t in the cards.

Port Jefferson edged Southampton by 2 runs earlier in the week and then followed it with a 2-run victory over John Glenn two days later, but the Mariners bats spoke first.

Southampton jumped out to a 3-run lead after two innings scored again in the fourth inning before the Royals plated one runner with two outs in the bottom of the seventh falling to their visitors 6-3 in the League VII matchup.

The Royals have a full schedule ahead with rain-delayed games earlier in the season has of them slated to play four games in as many days.

— Photos by Bill Landon