Let’s Eat: Easy and delicious pies for Thanksgiving

By Heidi Sutton

Continuing the theme of classic holiday pies from last week, no Thanksgiving would be complete without pumpkin pie or its close cousin, sweet potato pie. Can’t decide? Whip up both and watch them be devoured. Happy holidays!

Pumpkin Pie

Recipe courtesy of Libby’s

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs

1 can 15 ounces Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin

1 can 12 fluid ounces Nestlé Carnation Evaporated Milk

1 unbaked 9-inch 4-cup volume deep-dish pie shell

Whipped cream

DIRECTIONS:

Mix sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger and cloves in small bowl. Beat eggs in large bowl; stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk. Pour into pie shell. Bake in preheated 425°F oven 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F; bake 40 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate. Top with whipped cream before serving.

Sweet Potato Pie

Recipe courtesy of Eagle Brand

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound sweet potatoes, cooked and peeled

1/4 cup butter

1 (14 oz.) can Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Beat sweet potatoes and butter in large bowl until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk, orange peel, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and eggs; mix well. Pour into crust. Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool. Top with mini marshmallows or whipped cream before serving.

See more Thanksgiving-related articles and recipes online at tbrnewsmedia.com including healthy holiday recipe swaps, turkey cooking tips, and holiday side dishes.