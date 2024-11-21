Editorial: Letter from Three Village Chamber of Commerce

On Aug. 18, an intense rainfall event — dropping approximately 10 inches overnight — resulted in catastrophic flooding, severely damaging local landmarks including the Stony Brook Mill Pond, the Stony Brook Grist Mill (1751), and Avalon Nature Preserve.

We are calling on all levels of government — federal, New York State, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the NYS Department of Transportation, Suffolk County and the towns of Brookhaven, Smithtown and Village of Head of the Harbor — to collaborate in the restoration efforts. It is imperative that every elected official work together to restore the Stony Brook Mill Pond, Stony Brook Grist Mill and Avalon Park’s primary access route.

These cherished heritage and nature destinations are integral to our communities, encouraging visitors to explore both the rich history and the natural beauty of the area. Both the Stony Brook Mill Pond and the Stony Brook Grist Mill are listed on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The Stony Brook Mill Pond has been of ecological and economic importance for centuries. Before the storm, it provided sustenance and shelter for a variety of wildlife species and played a critical role in stormwater management. The Mill Pond has been a vital component of the Grist Mill’s operations, powering the waterwheel of this iconic Long Island landmark since 1751.

Avalon Nature Preserve, a protected area spanning 216 acres —140 of which are accessible to the public — boasts diverse flora and fauna. It features walking trails, a wildflower meadow and woodlands. Access to the Avalon Nature Preserve has been severely impacted by the destruction of Harbor Road.

The Three Village Chamber of Commerce respectfully asks for your support in these restoration efforts. Representing the Three Village business network, this work is vital to helping the business community in Stony Brook thrive once again.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Three Village Chamber of Commerce

Board of Directors

