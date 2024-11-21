Echoes of Asia: A celebration of music, dance and song at Kings Park Heritage Museum

1 of 12

By Jennifer Donatelli

The Leo B. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum, located inside Ralph J. Osgood Intermediate School (RJO) in Kings Park, came alive on Nov. 15 for the museum’s second annual Asian Heritage Night. The event transformed the space into a celebration of culture, showcasing the talents of Asian dancers, musicians and singers in a night dedicated to community and connection.

This free event featured 14 performances by local artists and community groups, highlighting the beauty and diversity of Asian cultures. Through music and dance, the evening brought together tradition, creativity and a spirit of cultural exchange.

“The melodies tell stories, the rhythm sparks joy and the movements convey the depth of character,” said Joseph Piacentino Jr., media director for the Kings Park Heritage Museum. Museum Director Sal Iraci echoed this sentiment, calling the performances “a connection of beauty and tradition to the power of creativity.”

Among the highlights was a vibrant Bollywood performance by three young dancers from Rhythm Dance Academy in Stony Brook. Bollywood, a colorful and energetic style popularized by Indian cinema, blends classical Indian, rustic and folk dances with lively music.

Local student performers also shone. Eighth grader Arianna Yang from Stony Brook captivated the audience with her solo performance of “Beautiful,” sung entirely in Chinese. Yang shared that the song, with its harmonious melodies and inspiring lyrics, represents “the simple joys of life.” She added, “Sharing my singing with others brings me great joy.”

The Infant Jesus Prayer Group of Nassau Dance Troupe performed the Filipino folk dance “Polka sa Nayon,” a lively polka that reflects a mix of cultural influences. Member Jane Rupa described their rehearsals as moments of camaraderie, filled with “food, fun and laughter.”

Community appreciation for the event was palpable. Kings Park resident Kalbana Bhanbari, originally from Nepal, called the performances “inspiring, amazing and moving.”

The Long Island Chinese Dance Group, based in Stony Brook, also contributed to the program. Their Tibetan-inspired performance conveyed themes of endurance, harmony and resilience, capturing the essence of life in the snowy Tibetan mountains. “It is a cultural expression that honors the spirit of the people who live in these areas,” explained dancer Ming Lu.

Dr. Yan Yu, a professor of applied mathematics at Stony Brook University and organizer of the evening, said many of the performers were from the local community. “As immigrants, we like to showcase our culture and bring our heritage to the United States,” she said.

The Nepali Team Dance Group, featuring three sisters aged 4 to 9, delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Maitighar,” a classic folk song from the 1966 Nepali film of the same name.The song’s title, which translates to “maternal home,” captures the event’s celebration of cultural pride and tradition while honoring the performers appreciation for the American way of life. Meanwhile, the Philippine Line Dance troupe wowed the crowd with a cha-cha performance, reflecting the shared cultural ties between the Philippines and the United States.

The evening also honored community leaders. Agnes and Duanfeng He, attendees from Stony Brook, called the event “a celebration of Asian-American cultures.” Mr. He said, “We are so proud to be American.”

The night concluded with a performance of “You Raise Me Up,” led by Dr. Yu and the Stony Brook Chorus, a group of professors, scientists and researchers united by their love of vocal music. “We benefit so much from being American, and this is our way of giving back,” Yu said.

The Leo B. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum, the only school community-managed museum in the United States, continues to fulfill its mission of preserving the town’s historic past and educating the community through events like Heritage Night. Independently run by volunteers and donations, the museum is open for tours during school days after 4 p.m. or by appointment.

For more information on upcoming events, from the Kings Park Heritage Museum, visit kpheritagemuseum.net.