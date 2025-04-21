Pedestrian seriously injured in Port Jefferson Station hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured

a pedestrian in Port Jefferson Station on April 20.

Carl Vario was crossing the roadway from west to east in front of 315 Route 112 when he was struck by

a northbound vehicle at approximately 11:45 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene in a northbound direction.

Vario, 54, who is undomiciled, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of

serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-

8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.