Motorcyclist killed in Stony Brook crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in

Stony Brook on April 20..

Airton Santos-Alexandre was operating a 2015 Suzuki GSX-R750 on Southbound Nicolls Road, when

he lost control, and struck a guardrail on the right shoulder at approximately 11:10 a.m. The impact

ejected Santos-Alexandre.

Santos-Alexandre, 26, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.