Home Police & Fire Motorcyclist killed in Stony Brook crash
Motorcyclist killed in Stony Brook crash
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in
Stony Brook on April 20..
Airton Santos-Alexandre was operating a 2015 Suzuki GSX-R750 on Southbound Nicolls Road, when
he lost control, and struck a guardrail on the right shoulder at approximately 11:10 a.m. The impact
ejected Santos-Alexandre.
Santos-Alexandre, 26, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.