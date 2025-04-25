Smithtown West girl’s lacrosse trample Mattituck Tuckers

1 of 9

By Bill Landon

The Bulls of Smithtown West girl’s lacrosse made short work of Mattituck in a home game April 22, peppering the scoreboard with 9 unanswered goals in the first 12 minutes of play before the Tuckers managed to get on the scoreboard.

Three minutes into the second quarter the Bulls advantage grew to 10 goals, triggering the running clock rule that remained in effect the rest of the way.

The Bulls outplayed their visitors to capture an 18-6 victory in the Division II matchup.

Junior attack Alyssa Lorefice topped the scoring charts for the Bulls, dishing out 8 assists along with her scoring shot, teammates Kate Theofield split the pipes 5 times and Jolie Schiavo netted 4.

Maribella Marciano had a quiet night in net stopping 3.

The win lifts the Bulls to 9-1 with six games remaining before post season play begins.

— Photos by Bill Landon