WMHO hosts three ribbon cuttings at Stony Brook Village Center

It is said that all good things come in threes and the The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s event on April 11 was no exception as it hosted ribbon cuttings for Stony Brook Village Center establishments Georgio’s Coffee Roasters; North Shore Injury Lawyer Mark Freeley, Esq.; and The Little Cheese Shop.

For over 20 years, Georgio’s Coffee Roasters has been perfecting the art of roasting coffee in Farmingdale. Now they are thrilled to expand their legacy with a new location at 131 Main Street in Stony Brook. Founded by Lydia and Georgio Testani, the coffee shop offers Georgio’s signature roasted coffee beans and freshly ground coffee, available in 21 varieties. Their extensive drink menu features specialty lattes, cappuccinos, and rich hot chocolate, featuring house-made syrups. For those on the go, Georgio’s also serves delicious to-go items, such as bacon, egg, and cheese tacos and challah peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 631-841-1700 or visit georgioscoffee.com.

North Shore Injury Lawyer, Mark Freeley, Esq., brings over 30 years of personal injury litigation experience to his new office at 111 Main Street in Stony Brook. A longtime local resident and Senior Partner at a respected law firm in Woodbury, Freeley offers clients in the Three Village area personalized legal services backed by the strength of a full legal team. He is available by appointment in Stony Brook with a flexible schedule. In addition to handling injury cases, Freeley provides free reviews of auto insurance policies to help ensure proper coverage. Known for his daily walks with his rescue dogs and his volunteer work with Last Chance Animal Rescue, he is a familiar face in the community he proudly serves. By appointment only, call 631-495-9435 or visit northshoreinjurylawyer.com.

Little Cheese Shop at 127 Main Street in Stony Brook is run by Chris and Krystal Abate—industry professionals with over 20 years of experience in the food world. The charming boutique cheese shop offers an impressive selection of over 30 international and artisanal cheeses, many of which are rare finds on Long Island. In addition to cheese, the shop is stocked with gourmet pantry staples including jams, spreads, crackers, and mustards, as well as a curated selection of charcuterie. Perfect for entertaining or gifting, they also offer custom cheese platters, grazing tables, and beautifully packaged gift baskets. Cheese lovers can enjoy their full sandwich and grilled cheese menu, featuring over 20 delicious options made fresh to order. To learn more or place an order, call 631-223-0245 or visit littlecheese.shop.