Smithtown BOE approves $110 million in allocations, provides updates on sexual abuse claims

By Peter Sloniewsky

The Smithtown Central School District Board of Education convened Nov. 12 to discuss a range of financial and legal matters, approve community donations and review correspondence submitted by residents.

During the meeting, the board approved financial reports totaling more than $110 million, which included treasurer’s reports, classroom expenses and other districtwide allocations.

The board also accepted a variety of donations aimed at enhancing school resources and community engagement. These included a $1,000 monetary gift from the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal, a commemorative bench valued at $2,300 from Smithtown East High School’s Class of 2024 and a $2,700 inflatable tunnel donated by Smithtown High School East’s gridiron club. Additionally, the board approved facility-use requests for several organizations, including FIRST Long Island, the Rotary Club of Smithtown and Backyard Pigskins, a youth flag football program.