Two arrested for alleged illegal dumping in the Pine Barrens

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. was joined by Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office’s BEAST Unit and other Pine Barrens advocates on Earth Day, April 22, to announce the results of two investigations following residential and commercial dumping incidents around the Pine Barrens preservation area.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been patrolling the Pine Barrens for over 30 years and we take our role very seriously,” said Sheriff Toulon. “These arrests are a direct result of enhanced surveillance, interagency teamwork, and the diligence of our environmental enforcement units. Both individuals could have disposed of their waste legally—but they chose not to. Illegal dumping is lazy and harmful to our Island’s environment and taxpayers’ wallets.”

Sheriff Toulon and officials announced the arrest of Joao Abreu for allegedly dumping 24 tons of concrete in a remote wooded area off Long Island Avenue in Yaphank.

A six-week joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District Attorney’s BEAST Unit, which included license plate checks, vehicle tracking, background checks, and witness interviews, led to the arrest of Joao Abreu owner of Chase Construction Enterprises. Abreu, of Port Jefferson, was charged with Felony Criminal Mischief, punishable by up to 7 years in prison. Additional charges are pending, including fines up to $150,000.

Investigators also discovered that Abreu had 27 license suspensions and did not hold a valid CDL license. His commercial vehicle, which was used in the crime, was seized and found to have 19 safety violations. It was immediately placed out of service by the Sheriff’s Office’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

Sheriff Toulon and officials also announced the arrest of Riverhead woman Jeanne Rodriguez after a trail camera captured a U-Haul truck illegally dumping household items—including mattresses, box springs, dressers, and a television—in a secluded section of the Pine Barrens in Manorville. Following a thorough investigation, Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a Class D felony as well as multiple violations of local dumping laws.

“Our environment is precious, and one of the reasons why Suffolk County is such a beautiful place to be. These types of crimes cannot and will not be tolerated, and law enforcement will find and arrest anybody who dares to illegally dispose of any waste in Suffolk County,” said County Executive Ed Romaine.

“These alleged acts of illegal dumping in our treasured Pine Barrens were egregious and demonstrated a blatant disregard for environmental laws designed to protect our ecosystem,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office who along with our Pine Barrens Enforcement partnership were instrumental in bringing these alleged offenders to justice. Suffolk County’s environmental heritage is not negotiable, and we will continue pursuing maximum penalties for individuals who choose to prioritize convenience over conservation of our irreplaceable natural resources,” he said.

Sheriff Toulon also highlighted the Pine Barrens Enforcement partnership as well as their investigative tools, which include trail cameras, license plate readers (LPRs), and other advanced technology helping to catch and deter dumpers. The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to report illegal dumping by calling 1-877-BARRENS.