Pedestrian killed in Manorville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

pedestrian in Manorville on April 23.

Thomas Regan was crossing Route 111, just north of Chapman Boulevard, at approximately 5:40 a.m.

when he was struck by a northbound 2024 Porsche, driven by Robert Ziemer.

Regan, 64, of Manorville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ziemer, 58, of East Hampton, was not

injured. The Porsche was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-

8752.