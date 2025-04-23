Pedestrian killed in Manorville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a
pedestrian in Manorville on April 23.

Thomas Regan was crossing Route 111, just north of Chapman Boulevard, at approximately 5:40 a.m.
when he was struck by a northbound 2024 Porsche, driven by Robert Ziemer.

Regan, 64, of Manorville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ziemer, 58, of East Hampton, was not
injured. The Porsche was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-
8752.

