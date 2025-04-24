Town of Brookhaven hosts successful clean-up at Cedar Beach for Earth Day

Town of Brookhaven hosts successful clean-up at Cedar Beach for Earth Day

Earth Day is Every Day beach clean-up at Cedar Beach on April 19. Photo courtesy TOB

On Saturday, April 19, the Town of Brookhaven hosted an “Every Day is Earth Day” clean-up at Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai. Seventeen dedicated volunteers collected 45 pounds of litter and debris from the beach and shoreline, showcasing their commitment to preserving the environment.

“The hard work and dedication of our residents made a meaningful impact on our community. Together, we’ve helped make Brookhaven cleaner and greener,” said Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner.

Residents are encouraged to participate in future clean-up events to continue this important mission. For more information,  visit BrookhavenNY.Gov.

