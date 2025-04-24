Motorcycle show at the Reboli Center moved to April 27

In conjunction with their current exhibit, Getting There, the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook presents a Motorcycle Show in their parking lot on Sunday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rescheduled from April 26)

Curated by Nelson Medina, the event will feature custom, classic and unique motorcycles that are sure to impress. Free refreshments and posters will be offered. For further information, visit www.rebolicenter.org or call 631-751-0077.

Upcoming car shows include:

German Car Show on May 17 (rain date May 24)

Italian Car Show May 31 (rain date June 1)

British Car Show June 14 (rain date June 15)

Japanese Car Show on June 28 (rain date June 29)

Important Parking Information:

Please note that no parking will be available in our lot during the motorcycle show, as the space will be dedicated to the event. However, we encourage you to take advantage of the free parking lot down the street at the Brookhaven parking lot. Street parking may also be available in the area, but please be mindful of posted restrictions.