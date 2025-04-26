SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse downs Drexel 17-14 to secure No. 1 seed in CAA Championship

The Stony Brook tennis team ended the regular season in style, defeating Queens College 5-2 on Senior Day, April 19, to extend its win streak to six straight matches.

Two out of three set wins secured the doubles point for the Seawolves, as Lorin Tilipman and Elena Lobo-Corral took set one, followed by a hard-fought set three win by Cornelia Bruu-Syversen and Sara Medved.

In singles play, Stony Brook took four of the six matches with wins from Lobo-Corral, Palladino, Mila Charles, and Medved.

DOUBLES RESULTS

— Tilipman/Lobo-Corral (SBU) def. Berggren/Makal (QC), 6-0

— Rivoal/Lamy (QC) def. Palladino/Boro (SBU), 6-1

— Bruu-Syversen/Medved (SBU) def. Bergmann/Saito (QC), 6-4

SINGLES RESULTS

— Lobo-Corral (SBU) def. Makal (QC), 6-2, 6-0

— Palladino (SBU) def. Fawzy (QC), 6-0, 6-3

—Lamy (QC) def. Tilipman (SBU), 6-1, 5-7, [10-7]

— Berggren (QC) def. Bruu-Syversen (SBU), 6-4, 4-6, [10-8]

— Charles (SBU) def. Bergmann (QC), 6-3, 6-3

— Medved (SBU) def. Saito (QC), 6-1, 6-1

Up next, the team now turns their attention to the CAA tournament, which beginson May 2. Stony Brook’s opponent will be announced in the coming days as the bracket finalizes.