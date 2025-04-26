Goat and alpaca yoga classes return to the Smithtown Historical Society April 30

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats and alpaca near the Frank Brush Barn on Wednesday, April 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo.

The classes continue on May 15, May 28, June 12, June 12, July 7, July 24 August 5, August 18 and September 11. Tickets are $35 per person via Eventbrite.com. Please bring a mat & towel. For more information, call 631-265-6768.