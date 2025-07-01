Music to our ears! WMHO’s summer concerts return to Stony Brook Village
Concert lineup:
July 6th – One Step Ahead – One Step Ahead is a high-energy band with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.
July 13th – The Dance Mechanics – The Dance Mechanics are an extraordinary 12-piece band hailing from Kings Park, NY.
July 20th – The Rustlers – A dynamic group delivering classic and contemporary country and rock and roll hits.
July 27th – NuGroove – NuGroove is a genre-blending band from Long Island that fuses disco, Motown, rock, country, pop, and today’s hits into high-energy mashups.
August 3rd – High Note – High Note plays Reggae, R&B, Rock and Dance music from your favorite bands!
August 10th – Common Ground – Travel back in time with classic hits from the 1980s MTV Generation.
August 17th – Just Sixties Band – Enjoy the timeless tunes of the longest-running sixties tribute band in the United States.