Music to our ears! WMHO’s summer concerts return to Stony Brook Village

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s much-anticipated Summer Concert Series returns to the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook this weekend. The series kicks off on July 6 at 7 p.m. with a performance by One Step Ahead in front of the Stony Brook Post Office. Following this, the concerts will continue at 7 p.m. every Sunday from July 13 to August 17. Bring seating. In the event of rain, the concerts will be canceled.

Concert lineup:

July 6th – One Step Ahead – One Step Ahead is a high-energy band with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

July 13th – The Dance Mechanics – The Dance Mechanics are an extraordinary 12-piece band hailing from Kings Park, NY.

July 20th – The Rustlers – A dynamic group delivering classic and contemporary country and rock and roll hits.

July 27th – NuGroove – NuGroove is a genre-blending band from Long Island that fuses disco, Motown, rock, country, pop, and today’s hits into high-energy mashups.

August 3rd – High Note – High Note plays Reggae, R&B, Rock and Dance music from your favorite bands!

August 10th – Common Ground – Travel back in time with classic hits from the 1980s MTV Generation.

August 17th – Just Sixties Band – Enjoy the timeless tunes of the longest-running sixties tribute band in the United States.

The Summer Concerts are generously sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright and the office of Economic Development and Planning and Stony Brook Kayak and Paddleboard Rentals.