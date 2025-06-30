Two kayakers rescued from waters off Kings Park

1 of 2

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers and Town of Smithtown Harbor Master officers rescued two kayakers who were treading water in the Long Island Sound after their kayak sank on June 30.

Roger Daniel Ramos Galo and Manfredo Garcia fell off a kayak in the Long Island Sound. Galo had a

cell phone in water-proof casing and called 911 at 5:10 p.m. Utilizing information from Galo’s 911 call

and from witnesses, Harbor Master Officers Dylan Harris and Bill Rohr first located the men in the

water and were able to pull Galo, who was wearing a life jacket, from the water at approximately 5:30

p.m. Galo was approximately a mile northeast of Sunken Meadow Beach.

Marine Bureau Officers Joseph Lanzisera and Claudio Barrios, were operating Marine Bravo and

rescued Garcia, who was not wearing a life jacket and was approximately 1⁄2 mile to 3⁄4 of a mile north of Sunken Meadow Beach in Kings Park at approximately 5:30 p.m.

They were both brought to the dock at Kings Park Bluff and checked out by first responders but declined

further medical treatment.