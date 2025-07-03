Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has unveiled one of the most ambitious building projects in its history — a state-of-the-art $78 million Frey Family Emergency Department (ED) designed to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the community. The hospital recently celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ED is expected to open to the public this summer.

At 29,000 square feet, the new facility is more than twice the size of the current ED, which was built over 30 years ago. With the region’s aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic and complex conditions, the new ED is built to serve patients at every stage of life — with a particular focus on older adults. Mather is a designated Age-Friendly Hospital and holds a Gold Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“This project represents a major investment in the health and safety of our community,” said Kevin McGeachy, president, Mather Hospital. “We’re designing this space to provide faster, more efficient care in a setting that prioritizes patient comfort, privacy, and safety.”

Key features of the new Emergency Department include:

Efficient and Patient-Centered Design: Each private patient room in the main ED will feature walls with sliding doors, enhancing privacy and comfort. A new “Super Track” area will serve patients with less critical needs, using a mix of private rooms and a results waiting area with recliners for streamlined care.

Split-Flow Model: The department’s layout supports a split-flow model, proven to accelerate care by routing lower-acuity patients to more efficient treatment areas and expediting admissions for patients with more serious conditions. This approach reduces wait times, shortens ED stays, and lowers the number of patients who leave without treatment.

Advanced Imaging Onsite: With dedicated CT, X-ray, and ultrasound equipment embedded within the ED, clinicians can complete imaging studies faster, leading to more timely diagnoses and improved care outcomes.

Infection Prevention: The new ED includes infrastructure that allows for rapid conversion of a significant section into negative pressure rooms—helping to prevent the spread of airborne infections during future public health crises.

Enhanced Geriatric Care: Patient exam rooms will be larger to accommodate caregivers, recognizing that many older adults rely on loved ones for support. Every aspect of the design reflects Mather’s commitment to age-friendly emergency care.

Dedicated Behavioral Health Space: The new ED will include six specialized rooms for adolescents and adults experiencing mental health crises, ensuring access to compassionate, discreet care in a safe environment.

The new ED is part of a group of capital expansion projects at Mather that the JTM Foundation has to date raised more than $21 million to support. Among the first major contributions was a generous gift from Robert and Kathryn Frey and their family, demonstrating the strong community commitment to enhancing local healthcare.

For more information about the Emergency Department project or how to support Mather Hospital, please visit https://www.matherhospital.org/.