Comsewogue Public Library presents virtual art exhibit, A View Through the Lens

Through the month of March, Comsewogue Public Library in Port Jefferson Station presents a virtual exhibit, A View Through the Lens, by local photographer Gerard Romano. The exhibit showcases over 20 images of local scenes,  flora and fauna, many of them featured in Times Beacon Record News Media’s Photo of the Week series. Check them out at www.cplib.org/exhibits-gallery/

