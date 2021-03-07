LIM to host Long Road to Freedom panel discussion on March 10

The Long Island Museum has partnered with Preservation Long Island for a moderated conversation to coincide with the release of the LIM’s publication Long Road to Freedom: Surviving Slavery on Long Island written by LIM Curator, Jonathan Olly. The event will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The evening will feature:

A live panel discussion moderated by Darren St. George, Director, Education & Public Programs, Preservation Long Island featuring Jonathan Olly, Curator of The Long Island Museum, Mark Chambers, Visiting Assistant Professor of Africana Studies at SUNY Stony Brook, and Lynda Day, Professor of Africana Studies, Brooklyn College-CUNY.

The new publication and discussion on the ways historians, museums, and professors are working to make Long Island’s past more accessible.

Current approaches to teaching Black history, as well as how conversations around Northern (and specifically Long Island) slavery has changed over the last few decades will be examined.

Registration is FREE, but limited and will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

You will receive an email within 48 hours to confirm your spot and a Zoom link before the event.