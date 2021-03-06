SBU Sports: Sweeps week! Baseball nabs all 3 AE honors after opening weekend

The Stony Brook baseball team came up just short of a season-opening series sweep against Sacred Heart last weekend.

The Seawolves did sweep the first America East weekly player honors of 2021 on Monday.

Sam Turcotte earned Pitcher of the Week, John LaRocca earned Player of the Week and Evan Fox earned Rookie of the Week recognition.

Turcotte, a graduate student from Toronto, retired the first 21 batters he faced in a 7-1 win in Game 2 of Friday’s season-opening doubleheader against Sacred Heart. He then surrendered a single with his 85th and final pitch against the first batter of the eighth. That baserunner eventually came around to score for the only earned run surrendered by Stony Brook in the three-game series.

LaRocca, who transferred from Division II New York Tech after the suspension of that school’s athletics program, set the tone for the season by driving in the lone run in a 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Friday. The center fielder produced a team-best .556 average (5-for-9) with two doubles, two runs scored, three RBIs and two steals during his first games with the Seawolves.

Fox, a freshman from upstate Ballston Spa, earned his first start in Friday’s second game. He doubled with his first collegiate swing and scored what ultimately became the deciding run. Fox (1-for-3 in the game) also had a diving catch in left field after exclusively playing infield throughout his teenage years.

The Seawolves (2-1) return to play with noon doubleheaders against UMass on Saturday and Sunday at Joe Nathan Field.

Photo from Stony Brook Athletics