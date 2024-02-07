Valentine’s Day Marriage Marathon returns to Huntington

Huntington Town Clerk Andrew P. Raia will be performing his annual marriage ceremonies as the Town’s Marriage Officer on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment in the Town Board Room at Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main Street, Huntington.

There is no charge to the couple for the ceremony and their guests are welcome to attend the reception.

Please note:

Marriage Ceremonies: A marriage ceremony may only take place after 24 hours issuance of a marriage license (more information); vow renewals do not require a waiting period.

Domestic Partnership Registry: Find more information on requirements for a Domestic Partnership Registry.

“Love is in the air once again at Huntington Town Hall this Valentine’s Day,” said Town Clerk Raia. “It is an honor and a privilege to join two people in a lifetime of love and commitment and it’s the part of my job that is the most heartwarming.”

To make an appointment, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at (631) 351-3216 or email [email protected].