Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole from a Commack store in December.

Two men allegedly stole six Milwaukee power tools and one DeWalt battery from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike, on December 27, 2023. The tools were valued at approximately $1,550.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.