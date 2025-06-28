Newfield High School honors its Class of 2025 valedictorian and salutatorian

The Middle Country Central School District has announced the top students of the Class of 2025 at Newfield High School, Diya John and Jashandeep (Jash) Singh are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

Newfield High School Valedictorian Diya John will complete her senior year with more than 50 college credits and the status of AP Scholar with Distinction. She was also selected as the winner of the Principal’s Leadership Scholarship awarded by the Suffolk County High School Principal’s Association.

In addition to her exceptional academic record, Diya is a member of the District’s Legislative Outreach Community Committee, Glamour Galz, Mock Trial Team, Dr. Gerold’s Leadership Club and the National Quill & Scroll Honor Society. In addition, she’s an active member of Newfield’s newspaper The Quadrangle, a member of the Foreign Language Honor Society, National Honor Society president, and General Organization president.

“As President of the Newfield National Honor Society, Diya is a natural leader and role model to her peers,” said Diana Cook, the district’s Library Media Specialist and National Honor Society advisor. “She is diligent, detail oriented, and truly cares about the success of her club. Diya is always willing to help others and goes the extra mile to make sure her fellow officers and club members will be successful in everything they do from event planning, to fundraising, to volunteer work for the community. She is the true example of a model student; always willing to help others, and always with a smile.”

Outside of school, Diya is a volunteer teen book reviewer for the Middle Country Public Library, an art and book buddy, a member of the library’s teen advisory council and a youth volunteer with the American Red Cross’s Disaster and Humanitarian Relief efforts. She also crochets in her spare time and donates her creations to causes throughout Long Island.

This fall, Diya will study psychology at Stony Brook University as a member of the WISE program, an honors program for students pursuing STEM majors and careers. Her plans also include attending medical school with a goal of following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a psychiatrist.

Newfield High School Salutatorian Jashandeep (Jash) Singh graduated with the rank of AP Scholar with Distinction. He is a member of the Newfield High School Pit Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, has twice been an all-county viola player, and has earned the Varsity music award for outstanding musical achievement. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Mock Trial Team, Foreign Language Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society. and has earned the rank of AP Scholar with Distinction.

“Jash embodies all of the characteristics set forth by our chapter: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, and Character,” said Ms. Cook. “He especially fits the ‘character’ trait by being a model student, an example to his peers, and an all-around nice guy who is a pleasure to be around. Jash is always willing to help at community events and represents our school and our chapter with pride.”

Outside of Newfield High School, Jash is a volunteer at Mather Hospital and Middle Country Public Library as a Green Teen, where he creates crafts for children, plans events and takes care of the library garden. Jash also partakes in Sewa, of selfless service, at his Sikh temple by serving food every Sunday to his congregation.

In the fall, Jash will study biology at Stony Brook University. He plans on attending medical school with a goal of becoming a general surgeon or working in internal medicine.